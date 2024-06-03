Stormy Daniels gives advice to Donald Trump's solitary wife: "Melania Trump needs to leave him"

Why Melania Trump remains married to an adjudicated rapist and convicted felon is her own dirty beeswax, but that didn't stop Stormy Daniels from offering the former first lady some advice.

"Melania needs to leave him," Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) said over the weekend, according to Daily Beast. "Not because of what he did with me or other women, but because he is a convicted felon."

And in case that reason alone isn't enough, "It's been proven he is abusive," the adult film star, who was at the center of Trump's hush-money criminal trial, continued. "He was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."

Most importantly, however, Melania must think of her teenage son, says Daniels. "I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment."

Meanwhile, Mrs. Trump's criminal, lady-grabbin' hubby claims she "is fine" with it all. "She's fine!" Trump told Fox News over the weekend about his solitary wife, who never once showed up in court to support him. "It's very hard for her, but she's fine." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

FOX & FRIENDS: How's Melania doing?



TRUMP: She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine, but she has to read all this crap. pic.twitter.com/T8KZXEnvXC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024

