Weird hole in the sky spotted over New York

A strange hole in the sky appeared above Vermont and New York's Champlain Valley on Sunday morning. No, it isn't the result of a UFO leaving the planet but rather a fallstreak hole, also known as a hole punch cloud. This type of cloud typically forms when the cloud's water temperature is below freezing, yet the water remains unfrozen. The hole is cause by an airplane.

"When an aircraft passes through the cloud, the air around its wings and body expands and cools, triggering the water droplets to turn into tiny ice crystals, which are heavier than droplets and will begin to fall out of the cloud, leaving a hole behind," explains the National Weather Service Burlington.

Previously:

• Ominous shelf cloud looks like tidal wave rising above houses