Neptune loses all its clouds for the first time in three decades, and scientists know why

For the first time in 30 years, Neptune has lost all its clouds, according to people who make it their business to keep an eye on things happening on the eighth planet from the sun.

According to NASA's Hubblesite, "the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle – where the Sun's level of activity rhythmically rises and falls over an 11-year period… The chemical changes are caused by photochemistry, which happens high in Neptune's upper atmosphere and takes time to form clouds."

The clouds of Neptune consist of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and ammonium sulfide. With a mean surface temperature of -393°F, Neptune