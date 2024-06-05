Garfield comic creator clears up 34-year-old dog semen confusion

On May 30, 1990, Garfied readers were shocked to see Jon Arbuckle, Garfield's owner, gulp down what he believes to be Liz the vet's coffee, only to be told he's going to give birth to a "healthy litter of puppies." Cue the collective double-take and gag reflex. Was Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield, implying Jon drank dog semen?

According to Davis, no. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Davis explained the comic. "On the farm, we used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. The supplement was provided by our vet… So Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog."

Well, that clears things up—sort of. Remember, this was a comic strip about a lasagna-loving cat. Is a dog semen drinking person any weirder?

