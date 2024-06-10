Capybaras are the toy business's new unicorn

The nationwide group of specialty toy retailers have spoken: sure, Dinosaurs are still number one, but there is new popular theme for toys on the top ten with a bullet: Capybaras!

According to Edplay magazine, the trade mag dedicated to the specialty toy industry, unicorns, princesses, cats, and even axolotls have a new contender for favorite toy theme with kids. "Capybaras, the largest rodent in the world, came in at number 11, and are moving up quickly. First launched in late 2023, we feel this will be the main new animal theme for 2024."

So, are we finally done with unicorns? "No. Retailers are so over them, but consumers are not."

