Milwaukee mayor fires back after Trump calls his city horrible: He's "unhinged"

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shot back at Donald Trump after the ex-president reportedly called his city "horrible" today during a meeting with Republican lawmakers.

"If Donald Trump wants to talk about things that he thinks are horrible, all of us lived through his presidency, so right back at you, buddy," the mayor said at a press conference today.

"Obviously Donald Trump is wrong about something yet again," Johnson continued. "I find it kind of strange that he would insult the largest city in Wisconsin, because he's running for president, and he absolutely wants to win Wisconsin to win the election. So to insult the state that's hosting your convention — I think that's kind of bizarre, actually. It's…unhinged."

Johnson also reminded Trump that 50,000 Republicans live in Milwaukee. "So you're calling their home 'horrible.' I don't quite understand that." (See video below, posted by Biden-Harris HQ.)

Of course, after word got out that Trump dissed Milwaukee (which was first reported by Punchbowl News), his campaign quickly backpedaled, claiming Trump only meant that the city's crime was horrible. "It's a total lie," a campaign spokesperson said, according to The Hill. "President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud."

Meanwhile, President Biden didn't waste any time trolling his convicted opponent, immediately posting a 2021 photo of himself hanging out with the Milwaukee Bucks, along with the caption, "I happen to love Milwaukee."

