Trump keeps confusing "Silence of the Lambs" with "My Dinner with Andre"

America's most befuddled convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and real estate fraud also seems to be getting his movies mixed up. Donald Trump thinks Hannibal Lecter was a gracious dinner host.

The former President is an idiot. However, I am using this post to recall the brilliance of the sitcom Community's incredible episode, "Critical Film Studies," wherein Abed and Jeff re-enact My Dinner with Andre. While Trump is making mistakes that somehow suggest he might like to eat people, Community paid tribute to Louis Malle's 1981 masterpiece with an incredible episode of TV. Here is the entire episode.

"Apparently, the former president made reference to Hannibal Lecter and said, nice guy, quote, he even had a friend over for dinner," CNN's Jim Acosta reported Wednesday morning. "So we've seen Trump out on the campaign trail praising Hannibal Lecter." "Apparently, he did it again this morning," he added. "Not sure we fully understand the context of that." Trump also praised the fictional character from Silence of the Lambs as a "wonderful man" during a speech in May. But he said the U.S. was accepting "people who are being released into our country that we don't want." RawStory

