Round or Flat? MAGAs don't know what shape the planet is

The Good Liars asked a straightforward question at a Trump rally: Is the world round or flat? Get ready for some answers.

The red hat is quite a symbol these days. The murky depths of their conspira-sea hide evils but also reveal truths. Alien abductions, killer bees, and evil clowns are not far behind.

Asking if the earth is round or flat at a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/NtGVMExMeG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 12, 2024

MAGAs do love to buy tee-shirts and other logo wear. It'd be awesome to find a way to subvert that and start donating a ton of money to causes they hate with tee-shirts they wear.

Previously:

• The Good Liars sneakily explains election-denier logic to a rightwing news outlet

• The Good Liars investigate claims that JFK is still alive

• Virginia gentleman doesn't need to know what Critical Race Theory is, he knows he is voting against it