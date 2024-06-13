Round or Flat? MAGAs don't know what shape the planet is

MAGA hat Image: Roschetzky Photography / shutterstock.com

The Good Liars asked a straightforward question at a Trump rally: Is the world round or flat? Get ready for some answers.

The red hat is quite a symbol these days. The murky depths of their conspira-sea hide evils but also reveal truths. Alien abductions, killer bees, and evil clowns are not far behind.

MAGAs do love to buy tee-shirts and other logo wear. It'd be awesome to find a way to subvert that and start donating a ton of money to causes they hate with tee-shirts they wear.

