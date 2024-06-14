Milwaukee gets 10 billboards blasting Trump's "horrible city" comment

After Donald Trump arrogantly called Milwaukee a "horrible city" yesterday, Democrats immediately launched a campaign that will blast his words across Wisconsin on 10 billboards.

Trump has "made his contempt for Wisconsinites and their home clear," said spokesperson Addy Toevs of the Democratic National Committee, which is behind the new signs.

"The dislike is mutual," she added. "In 2020, Wisconsin handed Trump a one way ticket back to exile in Mar-a-Lago and sent President Biden to the Oval Office. In November, they'll do it again."

From Axios:

The billboards will run in 10 different locations across Milwaukee, the most populous county in the state and a Democratic stronghold, Axios has learned. Five of the billboards will feature Trump's remarks, "Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," as was first reported by Punchbowl News. The other five billboards will feature the post on the social media platform X from Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

Exclusive: The DNC is launching billboards in 10 spots across Milwaukee — the site of next month's Republican convention — featuring Trump's reported diss calling it a "horrible city." https://t.co/hhuoPMUZXh pic.twitter.com/WaaSrrwfjl — Axios (@axios) June 14, 2024

