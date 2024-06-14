Morning Joe hosts troll Trump with Milwaukee montage and a couple of Best brewskis: "I love Milwaukee!" (video)

Morning Joe hosts honor Milwaukee this morning with a celebratory city montage and a couple of Best brewskis in response to Donald Trump's repugnant "horrible city" remark.

Following a Milwaukee tribute set to the theme song of 1970s sitcom Laverne and Shirley that commemorates Milwaukee's place in pop culture and sports, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough pop open cans of Milwaukee Best Ice beer.

"I love Milwaukee!" Scarborough says. "It's amazing!" (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"I love Milwaukee!" Morning Joe drinks a toast to Milwaukee after Trump slams the city. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/4sthUkskEl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 14, 2024

Sadly, MAGA's elitist cult leader disagrees with Scarborough's sentiment. In fact, yesterday Trump slammed the Wisconsin city as "horrible" during his visit to Capitol Hill — his first trip back since 2021 when he led rioters to desecrate the Capitol building. The fact that Milwaukee will be hosting the Republican Convention was irrelevant to the convicted conman.

Later in the day, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the same word — "horrible" — could be applied to Trump's four years as U.S. president: "Right back at you, buddy."