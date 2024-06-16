Ridiculously adorable doggo is ready to have his teeth brushed!

King Leo, a Blue Merle Miniature Australian Shepherd, is the best boy. He's also always super helpful when his human needs to brush his teeth. While he may not like it, he's ready to grin and bear it.

Watch the poor thing bare his teeth to give his human better access, or maybe to just get the inevitable toothbrushings over with quickly. I hope he gets lots of pets and treats afterward because he truly deserves them for being such a good sport!

King Leo's human posts lots of videos of his daily brushings, and other awesome content, which you can see on his TikTok or Instagram.