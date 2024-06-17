Neuralink monkey attack scandal: former employee alleges horrific incident and wrongful termination

Another day, another disturbing allegation against one of Elon Musk's companies. A former employee at Musk's problematic brain-implant startup, Neuralink, is suing the company, alleging that she was attacked by a lab monkey carrying the Herpes B virus. Lindsay Short claims that she was scratched by a monkey while wearing inadequate protective gear and was subsequently fired just one day after informing her superiors about her pregnancy.

"Short details encountering a 'work environment fraught with blame, shame, and impossible deadlines,' once she was transferred to the company's site in Fremont, California," reports Futurism.

Threatening a pregnant employee with "severe repercussions" for seeking medical care after being attacked by a possibly herpes-infected monkey? It doesn't get any more on-brand Musk than that.

Neuralink sounds like an absolute nightmare to work for, especially if you're a woman or a monkey. Last year, Wired reported that up to a dozen monkeys allegedly experienced terrifying symptoms such as brain swelling and paralysis after being implanted with Neuralink chips. Musk, of course, denied these claims but failed to provide any evidence. It's no wonder that Teslas are the preferred cars of incels.