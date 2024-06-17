Social Media needs warning labels, contributing to teenage mental health crisis says US Surgeon General

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wants to see warning labels akin to cigarettes on social media. You know, for kids!

I think children tend to be a lot more savvy about social media than adults, but warning labels certainly can't hurt something that seems to be doing little to help anyone. It'd be awesome to see more labels on individual pieces of content for the easily duped. YouTube has announced it is going to trial a "Notes" function to allow "the community" to turn a spotlight on bullshit.