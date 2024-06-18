Another mirror monolith pops up, this time near Vegas

The latest mirror monolith has turned up, this time near Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted two photos of a polished metal obelisk found on a trail near Gass Peak, north of the city.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water," the department posted. "Check this out."

This is at least the fifth such object to appear. Others have been found in Wales, Romania, California, Utah and other locations—though it would not be especially difficult to replicate for a skilled metal worker. One of them was stolen, or at least removed, and someone reportedly will make more of them for $45,000. Such is the price of human awakening!

When I was a kid in West Sussex, England, an activity among older lads was heading out to trample the crop circles so beloved of American tourists. I suppose the farmers were paying them in hopes of attracting publicity. Fairies wear Docs and aliens too.