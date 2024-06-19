CNN reporter rattles off 30 whoppers made by Trump in Wisconsin (video)

CNN's Daniel Dale rattled off 30 claims Donald Trump made at his Wisconsin rally yesterday — all that turned out to be "false statements," aka lies. But Dale set the record straight in three minutes flat. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

"He said there was world peace in 2020. There was very much not. He said he won Wisconsin in 2020. He lost. He said the Democrats rigged the 2020 election. A lie," Dale began.

"He said people around President Biden cheat on elections. No. He said people's votes tend to disappear. They simply do not. He said 107,000 people attended his recent rally in New Jersey. That's at least tens of thousands too high…"

And so on and so forth, until finally, "He said we're in the worst crime wave in modern history. Crime has actually plummeted in 2023 and so far in 2024." Well, yes, it's true that crime in the U.S. has plummeted, according to the FBI — unless you live at Mar-a-Lago, that is.

CNN goes through 30 false statements from today's Trump rally pic.twitter.com/lrXy7MXaPu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2024

Previously: A simple explanation of why Trump lies, and why his base loves his lies