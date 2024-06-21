Hubble Space Telescope image of galaxy NGC 1546

Though the Hubble Space Telescope hasn't the resolving power of the new Webb Space Telescope, its new pointing mode is yielding spectacular imagery, such as this view of galaxy NGC 1546. NASA:

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has taken its first new images since changing to an alternate operating mode that uses one gyro. The spacecraft returned to science operations June 14 after being offline for several weeks due to an issue with one of its gyroscopes (gyros), which help control and orient the telescope. This new image features NGC 1546, a nearby galaxy in the constellation Dorado. The galaxy's orientation gives us a good view of dust lanes from slightly above and backlit by the galaxy's core. This dust absorbs light from the core, reddening it and making the dust appear rusty-brown. The core itself glows brightly in a yellowish light indicating an older population of stars. Brilliant-blue regions of active star formation sparkle through the dust. Several background galaxies also are visible, including an edge-on spiral just to the left of NGC 1546. … The image represents one of the first observations taken with Hubble since transitioning to the new pointing mode, enabling more consistent science operations. The NASA team expects that Hubble can do most of its science observations in this new mode, continuing its groundbreaking observations of the cosmos.

Hubble is 35 years old next year. NGC 1546 is somewhat older: even the light Hubble observed took 50 million years to reach us.

Previously:

• Hubble telescope hand-stitched in felt is awesome

• NASA's Hubble Spots Possible Water Plumes Erupting on Jupiter's Moon Europa

• Webb and Hubble combine power for astonishing image of Phantom Galaxy