Lauren Boebert wants 10 Commandments in schools so children know right from wrong

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, not currently groping a date's genitals in a family theater or dealing with her teenage son's expansive collection of theft charges, says the "10 Commandments" should be displayed in schools to counter leftist efforts to corrupt America's children.

This is my excuse to remind everyone that getting worked up about the hypocrisy is to fall for the ruse. I am a hypocrite for luring you to this paragraph by snarking at her hypocrisy. But the thing is: she's just lying. She isn't failing to live up to her principles, she's just taking a shit. To engage MAGA's view of politics is to become lost in its view of you. The problem is not that they are hypocrites, it's that they are angry reactionaries eager to see you all hanged. The apt comparison is not to the sad, lost Fox News addicts that newspapers and broadcast media love attending to, but to what Jean Paul Sartre identified nearly 100 years ago:

Never believe that they are unaware of the absurdity of their replies. They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words. The anti-Semites have the right to play. They even like to play with discourse for, by giving ridiculous reasons, they discredit the seriousness of their interlocutors. They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert. If you press them too closely, they will abruptly fall silent, loftily indicating by some phrase that the time for argument is past.

