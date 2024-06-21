Murderer and firearms advocate Kyle Rittenhouse abandons his wheelman/mother

In the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse announcing a new job advocating gun ownership, his mother and sister plea for financial help.

Kyle Rittenhouse may be building a lucrative career renting his name out to gun advocacy groups, but his mother and sister are facing eviction. Sister of the murderer, Faith Rittenhouse, tells of the hardships their family has faced and informs the public that Kyle is not helping out even tho their predicament seems to be fallout from his awful trip to Kenosha.

She added, "We've had difficulty obtaining and maintaining employment due to the fact many people still believe my mother drove Kyle or was somehow involved in his decision to go to Kenosha. We've struggled emotionally, mentally, and financially to piece our lives back together." Noting that she is only asking for $3,000 (with $2,145 donated as of Friday morning), she wrote, "With my brother's unwillingness to provide support or contribute to our family, we've been left to navigate this journey on our own," while pointing out that medical issues have waylaid her from being able to keep a job. "We've exhausted every resource available to us, but we're still coming up short. The reality is that we have nowhere else to turn, and time is running out. "Your donation, no matter how small, will go directly towards preventing our eviction and ensuring that my family has a roof over our heads. Whether it's covering rent, utilities, or even helping us find temporary housing, your support will make an immeasurable difference in our lives. RawStory

