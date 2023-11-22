Kyle Rittenhouse became a MAGA celebrity when he shot and killed two men — 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber — with an AR-15 style rifle at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. He was 17 at the time.

Since his acquittal for the killings, he's been enjoying his status as right-wing folk hero, appearing on MAGA podcasts and speaking at far-right conferences. He even got to meet former President Trump a Mar-a-Lago and got his picture taken with him. Trump called him "really a nice young man."

But his star-status among the red caps hasn't equated to wealth for Rittenhouse.

From Newsweek: