Here's an adorable duck getting a foot massage!

I wish I knew how to create endless loops out of videos I like, because this short clip of a duck getting a foot massage would be at the top of my list. I love how this adorable waterfowl sticks out one of its little webbed feet to get a gentle massage, and I love how its other little foot is just going in circles, anticipating its turn.

The duck looks so absolutely chill on its owner's lap, sleepily watching the foot massage action.

Can someone make an hour loop of this for me? Thanks in advance! I feel like I could watch this forever because it's so utterly relaxing! I hope you enjoy it, too!