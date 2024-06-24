Dog sits like a human on a staircase

A fuzzy little dog was captured in a bizarre moment on camera. The pet, resting on the staircase, sits eerily like a human. I was wondering if it would be revealed that this is just a kid in a costume as the camera panned around to the front.

It is indeed a dog, though, and in fact looks a lot more canine from the front. I'd be a bit freaked out to see my dog looking so nonchalantly human. It looks like he's waiting for the owner to walk around so they can have a serious conversation.

See also: Pampered pooches jet set in style: inside the world's first airline designed for dogs