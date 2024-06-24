Toxic "microdosing" candies cause horrifying health emergencies

If you're into experiencing seizures, confusion, vomiting, abnormal heart rates, loss of consciousness, tremors, and abdominal pain, then you might want to give Diamond Shruumz mushroom chocolate bars, cones, and gummies a try! However, the Federal Food and Drug Administration and CDC strongly advise against consuming, selling, or serving any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies. In fact, they recommend discarding them altogether. It turns out that since June 17, 2024, these products have made 26 people in 16 states seriously ill.



According to the LA Times, some patients have even required intubation, mechanical ventilation, and admission to an intensive care unit due to their consumption of Diamond Shruumz. Surprisingly, despite numerous attempts to contact them for an interview, Diamond Shruumz has not responded to any requests.

When I personally called the number listed on their website, I was only greeted with a recorded message stating that "process premium" customer service was unavailable.

