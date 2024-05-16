Eight high school students hospitalized after cannabis edibles on LA field trip

A field trip to the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles turned into a bummer on Tuesday afternoon when eight high school students freaked out after consuming cannabis edibles. The teens, who were on a chaperoned excursion, caught the attention of a security officer who noticed they were "acutely ill" and promptly called 911.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, paramedics arrived on the scene and found the students exhibiting altered levels of consciousness. All eight were transported to a local hospital in fair condition and are expected to recover fully.

While the incident remains under investigation, the La Brea Tar Pits staff released a statement on Xitter commending their team for taking quick action:

Today, several high school students who were on a chaperoned field trip to La Brea Tar Pits became ill. Our staff acted quickly to assess the situation and seek medical aid. The students were treated on scene and taken to nearby hospitals. According to first responders, their symptoms were caused by something the students ingested on their own, unrelated to their visit to La Brea Tar Pits. We extend our care and concern to the students and their families and wish them a healthy recovery.

