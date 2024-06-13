Supreme Court rejects long-shot effort to ban abortion drug Mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court today unanimously rejected an effort to outlaw mifepristone, a drug commonly-prescribed to induce abortions among other uses. Writing for the whole circus, Justice Brent Kavanaugh said those making the case didn't have standing.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court that "federal courts are the wrong forum for addressing the plaintiffs' concerns about FDA's actions." Kavanaugh was part of the majority to overturn Roe. The high court is separately considering another abortion case, about whether a federal law on emergency treatment at hospitals overrides state abortion bans in rare emergency cases in which a pregnant patient's health is at serious risk.

The court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, since when about half of the U.S. states have banned or strictly limited abortions. Consider that many on the court want rid of this and other abortion drugs; those justices decided this case was not a good vehicle for it, or perhaps this not a good time.

Previously:

• Arizona repeals 1864 abortion ban

• Texas woman sues prosecutors who charged her with murder for using abortion medication

• New doctors avoiding states with abortion bans

• Mandatory childbirth: how the anti-abortion crusade masks cruelty to women in the 'sacralizing of fetuses'