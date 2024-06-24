Trump admits he lost in 2020

"After I lost the election," said Donald Trump, who continues to push the lie that he won the 2020 Presidential election. Finally, audio has emerged of him admitting he did not.

Of course, Trump quickly backpedals, but in this interview, he flat-out says he lost. The Big Lie is the cornerstone of Donald's identity and his cult's love. Without it, Trump just seems to deflate and the Red Hatted think squad has to admit that he is a loser. The truth is Donald Trump is a loser.

Ramin Setoodeh, Co-Editor in Chief of Variety joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss some of the audio he obtained for his book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass" with the ex-president admitting he lost the 2020 election and new information about his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. MSNBC

