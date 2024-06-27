LA's beloved Pink's Hot Dogs roasted by savage food critic

Pink's stinks, at least according to The Infatuation, a restaurant review site that's better than Yelp or Google Reviews.

Reviewer Brant Cox went to the famous Los Angeles hot dog stand on the corner of Melrose and La Brea, and found nothing to relish about it:

"If you think a sad hot dog topped with sauerkraut and named after Rosie O'Donnell is the real Los Angeles, we worry for you."

"…ridiculous prices for bargain-bin food."

"Wait in line, eat an expensive, monstrosity of a hotdog, and contemplate what you could've done with your Saturday instead."

Cox is my kind of reviewer! Here's another supposedly must-try LA restaurant with long lines that he despises: The Griddle Cafe.

"Creme De La Creme French Toast: If you've ever been curious, this is what a plate of vomit and Yogurtland looks like."

"Oversized Slice Of Ham: What in God's name did you just put in front us? Is this a lung?"

His most recent review of a popular LA restaurant that for some reason has people waiting in line for an hour or more is Something About Her, which makes sandwiches "on par with what you'd get from a convention center luncheon" named after famous actresses in an "HGTV-explosion of a dining room."

Cox isn't one of those people who hates everything, though. Here's a review for Anajak Thai in Sherman Oaks, which he which he gives a 9.7 out of 10.

Previously:

• Driverless taxis coming to Los Angeles