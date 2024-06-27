SpaceX hired to destroy the International Space Station

NASA will pay SpaceX as much as $843 million to build a vehicle to destroy the International Space Station. The spacecraft, currently called the US Deorbit Vehicle, will fly to the ISS and then push it out of orbit and back to Earth into the Pacific Ocean. Both are expected to break up during re-entry. That should be quite a sight!

The show will take place sometime early in the 2030s.

"Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations. This decision also supports NASA's plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth," said Ken Bowersox, NASA associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate. "The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnerships in space for the benefit of all."

To be clear, the $843 million is just for the vehicle. Flying it to space will cost extra. A lot extra.

