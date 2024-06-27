MTG's latest conspiracy theory: Biden is going to assasinate Trump at the debate tonight

Toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene has outdone herself with her latest fantasy. In an appearance on soon-to-be-jailbird Steve Bannon's vlog, Georgia's most-out-of-its-mind peach claimed Donald Trump might be walking into a literal deathtrap at tonight's debate.

"I spoke to President Trump just a little over an hour ago, absolutely love him," she said. "I love him." (She sure does! She even has a cardboard Trump doll that she likes to touch.)

"I have so much faith in him," she continued. "I have complete faith that he is going to hit a home run, but he is walking in to a trap. He is walking into a rigged debate. He is walking into an arena filled with people that want to murder him. He is going to stand 10 feet away from Joe Biden, who wants to put him in prison the rest of his life, wants him to die and rot in prison."

If she keeps it up, sheas going to earn herself the coveted 2Q4Q designation: "Too Qrazy For Qanon."