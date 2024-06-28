8-year-old Pekingese, "Wild Thang" wins World's Ugliest Dog after five tries

An 8-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang finally—after five attempts—won the coveted title of "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California last week. CNN provides details:

"He was a fan favorite … he's kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride," judge Fiona Ma told the Associated Press. "He really tugged at our heart strings and deserved to win." As a puppy, Wild Thang contracted a virus that almost killed him and left him with permanent damage. His teeth never developed, so his tongue flops out, and his right front leg paddles all the time.

I don't care what anyone says, I think Wild Thang is precious! To see Wild Thang in action, watch this video of the adorable fluff and his owner Ann Lewis on the TODAY show, or visit his Instagram.