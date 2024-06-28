Thinking of booby-trapping your property? Read this first

In the early 1970s, Edward and Bertha Briney faced a recurring problem: their abandoned farmhouse in Iowa was frequently targeted by trespassers, despite "No Trespassing" signs. Becoming increasingly frustrated, Edward decided to take matters into his own hands. He devised a setup where a 20-gauge shotgun would be triggered to fire if someone opened a bedroom door. Unfortunately, when Marvin Katko broke into the house to steal some fruit jars, he unknowingly triggered the trap and suffered severe leg injuries. Katko filed a lawsuit and received a $30,000 settlement.

While movies like Home Alone glorify elaborate traps to thwart burglars, reality takes a harsher view. Writing for The Prepared, Josh Centers looks at the legal ramifications of using booby traps for home defense. He describes several court cases that have established legal precedents against booby traps, even when used against trespassers or burglars on private property.

Booby traps are a bad idea because they pose a threat to innocent people, including first responders who might get injured or killed when entering a booby-trapped property. They are also a hazard to the booby trap setter, who might forget that they set the trap and become the victim themselves.

In 2019, a 65-year-old man in Maine died after being shot by his own homemade booby trap designed to fire a handgun if anyone attempted to enter his door.

And in 2018, a 68-year-old man in North Carolina was injured after accidentally triggering his own booby trap. He opened his door to feed squirrels and was struck in the arm by a shotgun blast. He called 911 and said, "I just blew my arm off" He told the deputy who arrived to help him, "F**king squirrels did me in, buddy."

