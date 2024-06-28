Hear a marine biologist answer all your fish questions. Dr. Kory Evans is a professor of marine biology who joined Wired in this video to address fishy issues posed by Twitter users.

" Why are orcas attacking boats? What is the fastest creature in the sea? How do octopi change colors to match their environment? Are jellyfish immortal? Answers to these questions and many more await—it's Marine Biology Support."

A marine life fact from this video that surprised me was learning that coral is considered an animal, and that coral is closely related to jellyfish.

