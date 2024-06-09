Spoon-fed fish enjoys dinner

This adorable pouting fish loves to get spoon-fed, and this is the only video I ever need to see again.

I replayed this video 10 times. I've never seen a fish with so much personality before. I also had no idea a fish could get spoon fed and look like a little grumpy man.

I would give anything to spoon feed this guy right now. I love how big his mouth gets. The fish looks like he's been waiting all day for this moment and is slightly annoyed that it took the human so long to get there with his special treat.

