Marjorie Taylor Greene flips out on Australian news show — so host abruptly ends it (video)

An Australian news show got what they paid for when they invited cheap congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene onto their show.

Although most of the interview was focused on Wikileak founder Julian Assange's release back to Australia, the host of Australian Broadcasting Corporation's "7.30" show veered from the topic to ask the U.S. lawmaker a simple yes-or-no question: "If it doesn't go your way, if Biden wins, will you accept the result?" And that's when Georgia's laughing stock flipped her wig.

"What does this have to do with Julian Assange? Seriously, that's what we're supposed to be talking about," Greene sneered as host Sarah Ferguson tried to explain that it's a "natural extension of the question about truth."

Greene then swiveled her head to berate someone off camera. "What network is this? What is this? ABC news in Australia? Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat Party? I mean, like, is this what you decided to come up with today!?"

But rather than engage with the unhinged U.S. representative, Ferguson decided to cut her losses. First, she calmly justified her question. "You're a prominent figure in U.S. politics, the first debate is tomorrow, the result of the elections is on the minds of not just Americans but of the whole world, so it's a natural point of curiosity," she said.

And then the host abruptly ended the conversation: "But I understand that we've reached the end of the questions that you want to answer. Thank you for talking to us about Julian Assange and for joining the program." (See video below, posted by MeidasTouch.)

The fact that Australia's ABC invited Greene to their show in the first place is a humiliating reminder that, although half of the U.S. might brush off Empty G. and her substandard MAGA cult as obvious attention-seeking, anti-American crooks, the rest of the world sees them as they are: "prominent figures in U.S. politics."

Marjorie Taylor Greene throws a tantrum on Australian TV when asked if she'd accept the results of the election if Biden wins and asks if the interviewer is 'getting marching orders from the Democrat party.' pic.twitter.com/qedd5gnNjh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 27, 2024

