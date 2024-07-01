Four fishermen dead after drinking from bottles found at sea

A group of men were fishing off the coast of Sri Lanka when they apparently found bottles floating in the sea. Thinking the bottles contained alcohol, they collected them from the water and began to drink. Now, four of the men are dead and two more are critically ill.

Susantha Kahawatt, Director General of the Sri Lankan Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, says the men reportedly gave some of the bottles they found to other fishermen on nearby boats. Authorities are currently attempting to alert those individuals.

The contents of the bottles are currently under analysis, reports the BBC News.

