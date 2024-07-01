Steve Bannon off to prison today

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was pardoned by him after his fraud conviction, but Trump's not around to make his latest sentence go away. Bannon must report to prison today to serve four months for refusing to testify over his role in the Jan 6. riots on Capitol Hill and Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Well-timed to avoid any possibility of Trump 47 shaving even a day off the sentence. Bannon, 70, already has his Federal Bureau of Prisons number, 05635-509, and faces state charges (on the same old 'Build the Wall' frauds) that even a president can't get rid of.