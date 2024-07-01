Steve Bannon off to prison today

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was pardoned by him after his fraud conviction, but Trump's not around to make his latest sentence go away. Bannon must report to prison today to serve four months for refusing to testify over his role in the Jan 6. riots on Capitol Hill and Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Bannon was convicted in Washington on two counts of contempt of Congress nearly two full years ago, in July 2022, and sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had put his sentence on hold as he pursued an appeal of his conviction, which was rejected in May. Nichols then ordered Bannon to report to prison by July 1, saying there was no basis to continue to delay the sentence. An appeals court then rejected Bannon's appeal of the decision, leaving only the Supreme Court to help him avoid incarceration.
Bannon was held in contempt of Congress after he blew off the Jan. 6 committee's request for documents and testimony as part of its investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election
Well-timed to avoid any possibility of Trump 47 shaving even a day off the sentence. Bannon, 70, already has his Federal Bureau of Prisons number, 05635-509, and faces state charges (on the same old 'Build the Wall' frauds) that even a president can't get rid of.