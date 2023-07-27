Timothy Shea sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the "Build the Wall" donation fraud that Steve Bannon received pardon for

Timothy Shea, a Colorado businessman who helped run a "Build the Wall" donation fraud on MAGA's legion of credit-card waving suckers, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison yesterday. He's the third man convicted in the scheme, after Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato.

The fundraising scheme started on GoFundMe, but it was impossible to directly transfer money to the federal government, and GoFundMe threatened to return the cash to donors unless a nonprofit entity was identified, according to court documents.

That's when Bannon and Badolato got involved, according to prosecutors, and all four men started a nonprofit entity called "We Build the Wall, Inc.," prosecutors said in a sentencing memo.

Promises were made that "100%" of the funds would be used in the effort to build a wall, and Kolfage promised to take no compensation, prosecutors wrote.

"Those representations were lies," the U.S. attorney's office said.

Kolfage took more than $350,000 for his personal use, and Shea kept more than $180,000, prosecutors said.