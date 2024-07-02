More words that AI loves to use: "pivotal","interplay", "comprehensive"

It's well-known now that text-generating "AI" apps are inordinately fond of certain words—"delve" being maybe the most amusing lexical Voight-Kampff indicator—but no sooner are such words listed than the AI can be told to avoid using them. And so we move on to a second generation of linguistic tells, as exposed by more thorough statistical research into AI sloptext.

By highlighting hundreds of so-called "marker words" that became significantly more common in the post-LLM era, the telltale signs of LLM use can sometimes be easy to pick out. Take this example abstract line called out by the researchers, with the marker words highlighted: "A comprehensive grasp of the intricate interplay between […] and […] is pivotal for effective therapeutic strategies." After doing some statistical measures of marker word appearance across individual papers, the researchers estimate that at least 10 percent of the post-2022 papers in the PubMed corpus were written with at least some LLM assistance. The number could be even higher, the researchers say, because their set could be missing LLM-assisted abstracts that don't include any of the marker words they identified.

The impression is of managerial English transposed to scientific topics. Which was, I think, John W. Campbell's enduring contribution to the language of Scientology. Delving pivotally into the intricate interplay of our technology-mediated brain rot, you might say—or not.

