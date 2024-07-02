Wells Fargo analysts compared 75 Chipotle Burrito Bowls and found massive differences

Analysts at Wells Fargo bought 75 Chipotle Burrito Bowls from eight different locations and confirmed what we all know to be true: The weight "varied widely."

"Some locations served bowls that weighed about 33% more than other locations, the firm said, noting that they were the exact same order," reports Quartz who examined the Wells Fargo memo detailing the findings. "The heaviest bowls weighed between 87% more than the smallest bowl."

Apparently there is no difference whether you place your order in-person or online.

This news follows Chipotle founder/former CEO Steve Ells comment this week that the chain is "quite generous" in it portion

In May, current CEO Brian Niccol denied that portion sizes were shrinking.

"We always want to give people big portions that get them excited about the food," Niccol stated.

Unfortunately, it's not known how many Wells Fargo analysts ate the 75 Chipotle Burrito Bowls, the period of time, or the amount of toilet paper used following the study.

