Giuliani disbarred: From 9/11 hero to MAGA zero

"We're gonna win so much you're gonna get tired of winning," Donald Trump told his worshippers at a 2016 rally. And the biggest winner of all in Trump's rise to American dictator is the one and only Rudy Giuliani, Trump's faithful surrogate. Today, the beloved former Mayor was awarded with disbarment that forbids him from practicing law in New York.

This latest prize for being loyal to Emperor Trump is just one of many awards and accolades bestowed upon the spry 80-year-old:

He was indicted in Arizona in May for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

He filed for bankruptcy in December after a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

He faces multiple legal actions in New York State, including a $10 million complaint alleging sexual assault and wage theft.

He is facing criminal charges in Georgia related to alleged attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.

He acquired the ability to sweat shoe polish from his scalp, and is making a good living bottling it and selling it from a vendor's cart at the Avenel Flea Market in Staten Island.

In today's disciplinary proceedings report, the Supreme Court of the State of New York commended Giuliani for making false statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election while acting as a lawyer for the Trump campaign. The court also praised him for violating various New York Rules of Professional Conduct, including rules against dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Tired of winning yet, Mr Mayor?

Previously: Giuliani says he'll be "helped in Heaven" for being disbarred