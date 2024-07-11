Tesla engineers focused on making "Full Self-Driving" work for Elon

Tesla has a team focused on improving Elon's driving experience, which may explain why he thinks self-driving works.

A recent article in Futurism shares that employees in Tesla's group that review and "annotate" Tesla camera info for "Full Self-Driving" are focused on Elon's data and the routes he takes. Stories of firing people for not perfecting Elon's route and tracking data to help convince influencers and other "celebrity" types that the feature is ready for prime time.

Human annotators are tasked with reviewing camera footage recorded by Teslas on the road to improve the company's "self-driving" software. The company's global database is updated regularly to ensure that vehicles are following the rules of the road and are adapting to changing conditions. But Musk's personal driving habits are reportedly being sent to the front of the line, with eight workers telling BI that they remember annotating data associated with him. Other workers recalled working on labeling routes coming in and out of the carmaker's factories in Texas and California. Other factories of competing companies didn't get nearly as much focus, according to BI's sources. Some former employees also told the publication that they were told to put extra care and time into annotating clips recorded by Musk's car. That kind of prioritizing could lead to some strange outcomes, such as Musk's own perspective being greatly skewed. Futurism

Imagine that your Robo-Taxi driver is Elon himself. Perhaps it will offer you a horse for services rendered!

