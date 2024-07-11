Vietnam National University says it doesn't want short people because they lack confidence

The School of Management and Business (HSB) at Vietnam National University in Hanoi recently announced a height requirement for student admissions. The school mandated that women students must be at least 5'2" (1.58 meters) tall and male students at least 5'5" (1.65 meters) to be considered for admission.

The decision ignited backlash on social media, prompting the Ministry of Education to intervene. HSB revised its policy, limiting the height requirement to only one course: Management and Security.

The school justified this criterion by claiming that height is crucial for leadership and self-confidence, as they aim to train future leaders and managers. However, Social psychologists argue that any connection between height and self-confidence is minimal and ambiguous. Moreover, the requirement discriminates against a significant portion of Vietnam's average-height population, where women average 5'1" (1.56 meters) and males 5'6" (1.68 meters).

