Two San Francisco nudists save man from being attacked in street by a "crazy kind of pirate guy"with a blowtorch

Last week in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, two naked bystanders proved that not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some wear nothing at all.

As reported by The San Francisco Standard, nudists Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback were out for a casual, clothing-optional stroll when they stumbled upon a "crazy kind of pirate guy" who was threatening a tourist with a blowtorch.

The bare-bottomed heroes weren't about to let this slide. Fishback, described by Sferra as a "quiet, respectful guy," channeled his inner Rocky and "nailed the guy with a right hook."

The attacker, identified as 38-year-old Zero Triball, has "terrorized Castro residents and visitors for the past few years." Terry Asten Bennett, president of the Castro Merchants Association, told The Standard: "He's a known problem in the neighborhood. He's erratic and violent."

While Supervisor Rafael Mandelman suggests a conservatorship for Triball, we can't help but wonder if the real solution is a city-wide nudist crime-fighting squad.

