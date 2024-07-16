Captain Kirk's original phaser and communicator on the auction block

Captain Kirk's original phaser from the 1960s Star Trek series is set to stun bidders at an upcoming auction, along with other iconic props from the final frontier.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that William Shatner's original phaser and communicator from the classic Star Trek TV series will be up for auction this November. These props, created in 1966 and unseen for over 50 years, will first be displayed at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego from July 12-28, 2024.

Don Hillenbrand, a Star Trek prop expert, has authenticated the items using a screen-matching method to identify details on the props that match the ones seen in episodes of the show, which ran from 1966 to 1969. The props are believed to have been acquired from a former Paramount Pictures employee by a Hollywood prop veteran.

Julien's Auctions and TCM will conduct the auction on November 9 in Los Angeles. Each item is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

