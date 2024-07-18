Watch an eggscellent supercut of great egg scenes in movies

Filmmaker and fan Patrick Tomasso felt compelled to edit together "the best egg scenes in movies." It's a fine way he's chosen to eggspress himself.

In fact, I had a shell of a time watching it.

i cut together the best egg scenes in movies pic.twitter.com/uyROLhrRyn — patrick. (@imPatrickT) July 18, 2024

I'm delighted he included Rocky Balboa gulping down the raw eggs before working out. However, please note that "this practice "is not recommended for people who may be especially susceptible to salmonellosis, such as the elderly, the infirm, or pregnant women," states Wikipedia.

"In addition, the protein in raw eggs is only 51 percent bioavailable, whereas that of a cooked egg is nearer 91 percent bioavailable, meaning the protein of cooked eggs is nearly twice as absorbable as the protein from raw eggs."