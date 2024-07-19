Cops claim two men escaped from jail cells by transforming into cats

In Meyerton, South Africa, brothers Omari and Ali Mustafa were arrested for possession of stolen goods and put in holding cells at Meyerton Police Station. When it was time for the two suspects to be processed, Warrant Officer Phakathi and Constable Mahloko called their names but they did not respond. That's because they had transformed into cats and crept out of the jail.

According to the police report, another man held in the jail witnessed this incredible feat: "These two suspects made a strange like owl bird noise, turned into cats and they escaped while the gate was still locked."

However, News24 quoted a senior police officer who was a bit skeptical of the situation. After all, the officer commented, why would these real life cat burglars wait to be brought to jail before taking their feline form?

"That's if they even became cats, because I suspect someone was paid for their unlawful release," the officer said.

Apparently, authorities agree. Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza commented that the officers on duty during the shenanigans are now under investigation. Meanwhile, one of the brothers is back in custody but the other remains at large. Perhaps the police should leave out a dish of milk.

