Watch the up-close process of a deeply skilled fish taxidermist

For the past 27 years, Owaga has been practicing the art of fish taxidermy. Ogawa taxidermy rare and special fish which are displayed in the eponymous Owaga Art Collection.

The process is long, and involves carefully removing the fish skin, preserving it, sewing it around a base, and more. It requires great care and attention to detail. The end results are even more beautiful than I expected a taxidermy fish could be.

I love watching someone who is a master of a skill do their thing, especially when it's new to me, like fish taxidermy.

See also: Hear a marine biologist answer all your fish questions