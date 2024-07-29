John Oliver: You find change in couch cushions because "JD Vance always leaves a tip"

John Oliver uses JD Vance to explain one of the great mysteries: why there is always change between the couch cushions.

The thing about JD Vance is that we don't need to point at the absurd jokes about him to have something crazy to focus on. JD Vance's own words and policies are crazy-town. The guy wants to take us back to a dystopian version of America that many today do not find appealing.

OMG, John Oliver says the reason you always find change in couch cushions is because "JD Vance always leaves a tip" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WPfzp8CS3J — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2024

