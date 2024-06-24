John Oliver on Trump's plans for a second term

In addition to comparing convicted felon Donald Trump with a hamster, John Oliver dives into what a second term for the Orange Menace would mean.

There are plenty of sources covering the Project 2025 plan for the future and plenty of reports that Trump's folks are working hard to make it happen. John Oliver offers some opportunities to laugh as we consider a horrific future, but there really is nothing funny about it.

Oliver's comment at the top of the video about Trump leading in the polls freaked me right the heck out. There is a part of my brain that says pollsters are a joke now, the science is bad, and no one is answering phone calls from unknown numbers anymore. I also am afraid of the people behind the MAGA moron mob and I know they mean to be in power at the end of this.

