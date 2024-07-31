Eric Trump: money and golf club memberships rank up there with love

Angry over a Kamala Harris endorsement, Eric Trump mistakenly regards the checks he has written and the gifts of golf club memberships his cousin has received as symbols of love.

I do not know if it is a parenting thing or part of the strange loyalty that the Trump family seems to enjoy, but Eric appears to have a warped sense of love. I also read that his Dad is unsure if his wife, Melania, loves him or likes him — but he is sure it is one of the two.

"It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election," wrote Eric Trump. "I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred's son could receive the best possible medical care. To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply [sic] earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished'." Many of Trump's X followers took issue with the fact that he believed that giving memberships to golf clubs counted as an example of "unwavering love." RawStory

