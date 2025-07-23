Trump says he will get drug companies to pay Americans who take their medicine (video)

Good news for anyone who needs medication! Donald Trump just promised to coerce drug companies into actually paying Americans who fulfill their prescriptions.

"We're going to get the drug prices down by 1,000%, 600%, 500%, 1,500% — numbers that are not even thought to be achievable," the stable genius slurred, as if he himself had just been paid by said drug companies. Wow! According to my handy calculator, Trump's nonsensical pledge would mean that a $100 bottle of medicine would earn you anywhere between $400–$1,400.

Trump's latest scheme sounds about as "achievable" as getting Mexico to pay for his invisible wall on the U.S. border, or, say, getting Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Trump: This is somebody nobody else can do. I can get the drug prices down… 1000% 600% 500% 1500%. Numbers that are not even thought to be achievable. pic.twitter.com/NPMMdEZIot — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2025

Previously: Trump Always Chickens Out: Donald tries to appease angry base

